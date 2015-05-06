BRUSSELS May 6 The EU executive will propose
cutting the bloc's sales tax on online newspapers, European
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday, in a
move that would bring them into line with print media.
Addressing Germany's newspaper publishers federation BDZV in
Brussels, Juncker said the Commission would put forward draft
legislation in the first half of next year to extend national
governments' right to set reduced rates of value-added tax (VAT)
on newspapers to their digital versions.
The BDZV is among organisations whose complaints prompted
the Commission to charge U.S. tech giant Google with antitrust
offences last month. It has also been a force in pressing the EU
executive to defend the interests of European content providers
in an online market dominated by American corporations.
Two months ago the EU's highest court ruled that reduced
rates of VAT applicable to books could not be applied by states
to digital e-books. The Commission, which on Wednesday unveiled
plans to encourage online business, is reviewing VAT rules.
Juncker told the BDZV that VAT should be "technology-neutral".
In Germany, printed newspapers are taxed at 7 percent,
compared to 19 percent on most other goods. In Britain, papers
pay no VAT, while online services are taxed at 20 percent.
(Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Alastair Macdonald;
Editing by Susan Fenton)