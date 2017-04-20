Head of Tata's hotel business to leave company in September
MUMBAI, May 26 Rakesh Sarna, the managing director and chief executive of Indian Hotels Company Ltd , part of the Tata Group, resigned from the company on Friday.
WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) -
-- Source link: apne.ws/2pG2Rms
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Editing by Louise Ireland)
MUMBAI, May 26 Rakesh Sarna, the managing director and chief executive of Indian Hotels Company Ltd , part of the Tata Group, resigned from the company on Friday.
COLOMBO, May 26 Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Friday, recording their first weekly decline in nine, as investors booked profits in shares of diversified companies such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Melstacorp Plc .