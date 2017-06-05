TABLE-India cenbank says repo bids fall to 22.60 bln rupees

June 23 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 6 bids for 22.60 billion rupees ($350.46 million) at its four-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rup