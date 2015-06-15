LONDON, June 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A surge in
the use of smartphones as the leading device for accessing
online news and the growing influence of social media could lead
to an uncertain financial future for news organisations
worldwide, a think tank said on Tuesday.
Many news outlets are struggling to profit from smartphone
content as more people discover news through search engines and
social media rather than the front page of a news website, said
the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism (RISJ).
Online advertising revenues are falling as smartphone users,
who spend half of the time on their devices reading news, become
increasingly frustrated by advertisements and so-called
sponsored content, the RISJ said in its annual Digital News
Report.
"Most people like news and use news, but they don't want to
pay for it, don't want to see advertising around it, and don't
want to see it mixed up with sponsored content," said RISJ
Director of Research Rasmus Kleis Nielsen.
"This means sustainable business models remain elusive even
for those who succeed in building an audience," Nielsen said in
a statement as the report was released.
Only the most loyal smartphone users are using news apps, as
others rely on social media, messaging apps, email and mobile
notifications to read online news, the RISJ said.
While more than two-thirds of smartphone users have
downloaded news apps, only one-third use them on a weekly basis.
Four in 10 smartphone customers use Facebook to find, read,
watch, share and comment on the news each week - more than twice
the usage of its nearest rival, Youtube, and almost four times
that of Twitter, the RISJ said.
Newer networks such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Snapchat
also showed the growing importance of social platforms
worldwide, the report said.
Although most smartphone users praised social media for
bringing them stories they would not have seen otherwise, they
said they had reservations about the accuracy and reliability of
news found in this manner, RISJ said.
DISAPPOINTED AND DECEIVED
As smartphone users become increasingly dissatisfied with
pop-up advertisements and banners, more than four in 10 in the
United States and Britain regularly turn to ad-blocking
software, the report found.
A third of smartphone users said they felt disappointed or
deceived after reading an article they later found had been
sponsored, while one in four people said it negatively affected
their opinion of the news organisation, according to the RISJ.
"Blurring the line between advertising and editorial could
harm the credibility of news brands, with little lasting impact
on advertisers," said Shaun Austin, director of media research
for the internet-based market research firm YouGov.
The report found that people's trust in news varied greatly
across countries, as at least six in 10 people in Finland,
Brazil and Germany said that they trusted the media, compared
with only one-third in the United States, Spain and Italy.
