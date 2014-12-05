(Repeats without changes to the text)

WARSAW Dec 5 Polish broadcaster TVN spent 150 million zlotys ($44.32 million) on a share buy-back, the company said in a statement on Friday.

TVN bought 2.14 percent of its shares at 20 zlotys per each, significantly above Friday's price of 16.12 zlotys on the Warsaw bourse.

TVN, which runs Poland's versions of MasterChef and Project Runway, has been put up for sale by its main owners. The company is worth $1.69 billion. (1 US dollar = 3.3847 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)