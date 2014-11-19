(Adds more details on outlook, financing)

WARSAW Nov 19 Polish broadcaster TVN, which has been put up for sale by its main owners, said on Wednesday it expected faster economic growth to translate into higher revenue and core profits over the next two years.

TVN, which runs Poland's versions of MasterChef and Project Runway, sees the Polish economy expanding by 3.0-3.5 percent between 2014 and 2016 and said this would help television advertising register stable single-digit growth in annual terms.

The broadcaster, valued at 5.4 billion zlotys ($1.6 billion), should report revenue rising in the low single-digits this year and by 5-9 percent in 2015 and 2016, TVN said. Between 2017 and 2019 the figure may grow by about 5 percent.

TVN, which competes for advertising with Polish public broadcaster TVP and Cyfrowy Polsat's terrestrial arm, posted a 3.2 percent rise in sales to 1.113 billion in the first nine months as advertising spending continued to rebound.

The broadcaster sees 2014 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of about 520 million, up from 347 million in the first nine months. It expects core profits to rise to 590 million next year and 630 million in 2016.

TVN said it planned to buy back shares worth between 225 and 250 million zlotys in 2015. This comes on top of its 2014 goal of buying 500 million zlotys worth of shares and redeeming up to 60 million euros of debt.

It also flagged a return to dividend payments, saying it planned to pay shareholders about 50 percent of next year's net profit in 2016.

The company's investments should remain stable at 60-70 million zlotys annually, with TVN planning to keep cutting debt rather than looking for new outside financing.

Saddled with euro-denominated debt costs and struggling with a dire advertising market, TVN moved to spin off businesses to cut debt and revive profits in recent years.

Now, TVN itself may be sold. Last month, France's Vivendi and Poland-based holding company ITI said they wanted to look into a potential sale of their jointly held 51 percent stake.

TVN said it expected about a dozen bidders for the stake, with the sale happening next year.

(1 US dollar = 3.3636 Polish zloty) (1 US dollar = 0.7988 euro) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Marcin Goclowski; editing by David Clarke)