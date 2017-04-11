BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
- Source link: (bit.ly/2otcyDZ)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Bengaluru newsroom)
