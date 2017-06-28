BRIEF-India's Apollo LogiSolutions raises INR 4.85 bln from Piramal Finance Ltd
* Apollo logiSolutions (ALS) raises funds amounting to 4.85 billion rupees from piramal finance limited, subsidiary of piramal enterprise limited.
- Source link: (bit.ly/2tWkb6i)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says expanding isobutyl benzene capacity to 25,000 MT at Mahad facility to meet strong demand outlook for product Source text - (http://bit.ly/2u1ivbB) Further company coverage: