* Sees 2011 rev from internet partnerships growing to about
$11.6 mln
* Says 2011 rev from local media websites to be about $33
mln
* Expects 2012 capex to be about $23-$25 mln
* Evaluating options to amend, refinance $363 mln debt
* Shares up 4 pct
Dec 7 Broadcaster and publisher Media
General Inc expects revenue from its news websites and
internet partnerships to drive growth this year as it shifts its
focus to its online business.
Shares of the Richmond, Virginia-based company were up 4
percent on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company expects revenue from its local media websites to
grow by 15 percent to about $33 million this year. It expects
revenue from internet partnerships to grow by 12 percent from
last year to about $11.6 million.
"Our local media websites are profitable, and we expect the
full-year profit to exceed $2 million. Our local media websites
have an 11-year record of annualized double-digit audience and
revenue growth," Chief Executive Marshall Morton told investors
at UBS Global Media & Communications Conference in New York.
Media General -- which publishes newspapers like The Tampa
Tribune and the Winston-Salem Journal and owns TV station
WFLA-TV -- will begin charging for online local content from
seven papers by the end of 2011, Morton added.
The company said it will also finalize plans for The Tampa
Tribune before the year-end in a move that could result in job
cuts.
"There has been no economic recovery in Tampa since the
downturn began in 2006. The impact has been most significant on
our print operations, and major revenue categories have fallen
abruptly over the past five years," John Schauss, vice
president-market operations, said.
Newspaper publisher McClatchy Co said retail and
national advertising helped arrest a slide in its revenue in the
first two months of the current quarter.
The company, which pegged its 2012 capital expenditures
budget at about $23-$25 million, expects events like the
Presidential elections, Super Bowl and Summer Olympics to drive
revenue growth next year.
Media General said it is also evaluating options for
refinancing, including amending and extending $363 million of
bank term debt due March 2013.