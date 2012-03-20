March 20 Publisher Media General Inc
amended its credit agreement, allowing for the extension of the
maturity date of a $363 million debt facility in return for a
partial repayment.
Under the agreement, the debt-laden company will have to
sell new debt to raise at least $225 million by May 25, it said
in a statement.
Of this, a minimum of $190 million will be used to pay down
the outstanding term loan.
Last month, the publisher of the Tampa Tribune and the
Winston-Salem Journal, had said it was in talks with its lender
group to postpone the maturity of the facility until next year
and was exploring a sale of its newspaper operations.
The company had $658 million of long-term debt at the end of
2011.