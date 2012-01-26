* Q4 loss $0.15 vs profit $0.39 yr/ago
* Q4 rev down 12 pct to $167.7 mln
Jan 26 Broadcaster and publisher Media
General Inc posted a loss for the third straight quarter
as print and broadcast sales fell on lower revenue from
political advertisements.
The company -- which publishes newspapers like The Tampa
Tribune and the Winston-Salem Journal and owns TV station
WFLA-TV -- said it expects print revenue to continue to decline
in 2012.
Quarterly net loss was $3.3 million, or 15 cents a share,
compared with a profit of $9 million, or 39 cents a share, a
year ago.
Revenue fell 12 percent to $167.7 million. Print revenue,
which accounts for 48 percent of total revenue, fell 7 percent.
Broadcast revenue fell 15 percent.
Political revenue in the quarter ended Dec. 25 was $3.6
million in an off-election year, compared with $24 million in
the same period last year.
Shares of the Richmond, Virginia-based company closed at
$5.48 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.