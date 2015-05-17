May 17 TV station operator Media General could
see its shares rise 50 percent over the next two years, helped
by acquisitions and diversification of its revenue stream,
according Barron's financial newspaper.
Cost saving synergies and revenue from its acquisitions of
Young Broadcasting and LIN Media should generate enhanced free
cash flow that could spur a 50 percent rise in its share price
to the low $20s, portfolio manager David Cohen of Midwood
Capital Management told Barron's in the May 18 edition.
Media General is expected to renegotiate 90 percent of its
cable subscriber fees this year and next, which should increase
cash flow and earnings and enable to company to pay down debt,
the article said.
Media General shares closed at $15.44 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Friday.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Rosalind Russell)