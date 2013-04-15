* Plans rights issue of at least 400 mln euros by July
* Cash call expected to dilute earnings per share
* Bank consortium to underwrite sale yet to be formed
* Shares fall more than 3 percent, underperform market
By Danilo Masoni and Jennifer Clark
MILAN, April 15 Controlling shareholders of
loss-making RCS MediaGroup that include some of
Italy's business elite have backed a 400 million euro ($524
million) cash call, vital to securing the Italian publisher's
future.
RCS, publisher of influential Italian newspaper Corriere
della Sera, said on Monday that a group of investors including
investment bank Mediobanca and carmaker Fiat,
has agreed to buy about half of an issue of new shares.
But with some shareholders outside this pact unhappy about
the fundraising, there is a risk that a sizeable portion of the
shares could be left unsold.
That could attract interest from cash-rich outsiders who see
an RCS stake as a way to join Italy's business establishment or
lead to a possible challenge to the current ownership structure.
Like other traditional media companies, RCS has seen
advertising sales plunge during Italy's longest recession in two
decades and lost readers to online competitors.
The company needs to raise money from shareholders to speed
up its transition to digital media and reverse losses over the
next three years.
RCS chief financial officer Riccardo Taranto told analysts
on Monday members of a shareholder pact that controls 58 percent
of the publisher had so far committed to subscribe to 50 percent
of the capital increase.
People familiar with the situation have said that pact
members Fiat, Intesa Sanpaolo and Mediobanca could step
in and buy any unsold rights of other members, taking the pact's
participation to the full 58 percent.
That leaves RCS the task of persuading other shareholders to
buy the remaining new shares and securing banks to underwrite
the sale.
RCS said Intesa, Italy's biggest retail bank, Centrobanca,
BNP Paribas, Mediobanca and Banca Akros had separately
proposed themselves as members of a consortium of underwriters
for a total of 166 million euros.
Including those pledges, Taranto said the cash call was
"basically 91 percent" covered.
Fonsai, another shareholder with around 5.4
percent, has also indicated it will take part.
But the 400 million euro capital hike due in July, to be
followed by another one for up to 200 million euros by 2015, has
irked some shareholders. Analysts predict it will heavily dilute
earnings per share.
Entrepreneur Diego Della Valle, who owns 8.7 percent,
criticised the operation in a letter to the board, while the
company's single biggest shareholder with about 13 percent,
healthcare businessman Giuseppe Rotelli, has yet to disclose his
intentions.
RCS shares were 3.6 percent lower at 0.83 euros by 1444 GMT,
underperforming the broader Milan index, which was down
0.5 percent.
The company agreed the rights issue at a board meeting on
Sunday when it also reported a wider-than-expected net loss of
509 million euros in 2012 and said it expected to end 2013
deeply in the red.
Board member Paolo Merloni resigned in the middle of the
five-hour meeting. He thought terms of the rights issue were
damaging for shareholders, according to media reports.
"The 600 million euro capital increase will be enough to
save the company, and that's about it," said an analyst who has
a "sell" rating on the stock.
"The publisher is an important part of Italy's
establishment. But in financial terms it counts for very
little."
RCS has a market capitalisation of 645 million euros and net
debt of 846 million euros.
($1 = 0.7635 euros)
