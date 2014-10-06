Oct 6 Median Technologies SA :

* Says reserved capital increase of 20 million euros has been approved by shareholders

* Says maximum 2,222,222 shares are to be issued with warrants attached and subscription price of 9 euros each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)