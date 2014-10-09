Oct 9 Median Technologies SA :

* Says H1 net loss is 2.2 million euros compared to loss of 2.1 million euros last year

* Says as of June 30, it had 1.06 million euros in cash with 1.8 million euros of financial debt and negative equity of 3.3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)