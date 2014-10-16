* Deal values Median at about 1 bln eur including debt

* Waterland says to sell and lease back Median real estate

* Waterland already owns hospitals chain RHM, says to buy more (Adds price, details on buyer)

FRANKFURT, Oct 16 Dutch private equity group Waterland has agreed to buy Median Kliniken, the country's largest private-sector chain of rehabilitation clinics, in a deal valued by people familiar with the matter at about 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion).

Median, which helps patients to recover from orthopaedic surgery, heart attacks, strokes and accidents, was put up for sale by its owners, buyout firm Advent International and British real estate investor Marcol, earlier this year.

The companies announced the sale in a statement on Thursday, but declined to disclose financial terms.

Waterland said that it would sell Median's real estate to a U.S. real estate investor over the next few months as part of a sale-and-lease-back agreement.

The Dutch buyout group, which acquired smaller German chain of specialist clinics RHM in 2011, also plans to buy more hospitals to strengthen Median, for instance in intensive care.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month that Waterland was in exclusive talks to buy Median.

Berlin-based Median operates 45 healthcare facilities and has annual revenues of about 500 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7838 euro) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Huebner; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Clara Ferreira Marques)