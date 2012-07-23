FRANKFURT, July 23 The founder of Media-Saturn,
Europe's largest consumer electronics chain, warned Metro
he might be able to remove the German retailer as
majority owner if an ongoing dispute over the shareholder
structure cannot be solved, he told a German newspaper.
Asked whether the atmosphere with Metro was poisoned, Erich
Kellerhals on Monday told Sueddeutsche Zeitung: "You can see it
that way. But parting with Metro -- even if we wanted it --
would first have to be financed."
Kellerhals, 72, said he has not been actively looking for
investors to replace Metro.
"But there are interested parties knocking on my door. If
the dispute cannot be solved, we maybe have to think about new
partners," he said.
While Metro owns 75.4 percent of Media-Saturn, Kellerhals
owns a blocking minority with 21.6 percent.
Metro tried to circumvent his veto rights last year by
setting up a separate advisory board at the unit, but a court
later ruled that key decisions still had to be approved by 80
percent of the shareholders.
Media-Saturn suffered a 13.4 percent drop in operating
profit last year, the biggest decline among Metro's major
businesses. It contributes about 23 percent of the group's
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT).
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)