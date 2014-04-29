UPDATE 2-Microsoft's sales fall short of estimates, shares dip
April 27 Microsoft Corp on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that slightly missed Wall Street estimates as it suffered a sharp dip in sales of its Surface tablets and laptops.
COLOGNO MONZESE, Italy, April 29 Italian broadcaster Mediaset saw advertising sales on its core domestic market fall by around 1 percent in the first quarter, its chief executive said on Tuesday, adding the first four months were almost flat compared with a year earlier.
"The first three months are down around 1 percent, over the first four months we are nearly flat, with a market that generally continues to have a negative trend," CEO Giuliano Adreani told journalists after a shareholder meeting.
"The first part of April went really well, in the last part we're suffering a bit."
Italy's worst recession since World War II has hurt consumer spending, leading to a contraction in advertising revenues.
Mediaset is controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Isla Binnie)
April 27 Microsoft Corp on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that slightly missed Wall Street estimates as it suffered a sharp dip in sales of its Surface tablets and laptops.
* Shares fall 3.5 pct after the bell (Adds details, analyst comment)