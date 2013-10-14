BRIEF-ZTE says Co and ZTE Kangxun Telecom. to be removed from the entity list
* Upon recommendation by BIS, co and ZTE Kangxun Telecommunications will be removed from the entity list on 29 march
MILAN Oct 14 Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Monday domestic advertising revenues in the third quarter were in line with a year ago, following nearly two years of declines.
"It's the first sign of interruption of a negative cycle that has characterized the last seven quarters in a row," it said in a statement.
The forecast was made by its Italian advertising arm Publitalia during a meeting with clients, it said. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Upon recommendation by BIS, co and ZTE Kangxun Telecommunications will be removed from the entity list on 29 march
SEOUL, March 29 South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc is in talks with Japanese financial investors about forming a consortium and jointly bidding for Toshiba's memory chip business, Korea Economic Daily reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.
* Unit in partnership with Singapore General Hospital will receive a grant from Singapore Israel Industrial Research And Development Foundation