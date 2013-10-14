MILAN Oct 14 Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Monday domestic advertising revenues in the third quarter were in line with a year ago, following nearly two years of declines.

"It's the first sign of interruption of a negative cycle that has characterized the last seven quarters in a row," it said in a statement.

The forecast was made by its Italian advertising arm Publitalia during a meeting with clients, it said. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)