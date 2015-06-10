SANTA MARGHERITA LIGURE, Italy June 10 Domestic advertising sales at Italian broadcaster Mediaset rose slightly in May and are expected to improve further in June, Chief Executive Pier Silvio Berlusconi said.

Mediaset's key Italian ad revenues dropped 1.6 percent in the first quarter. The company said in May that the second quarter would perform in line with the previous year.

"On advertising, we are doing better than competitors," the son of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said at an event to present the group's new pay-TV offering.

"May saw a small increase and June will be even better," he added.

Stefano Sala, CEO of Mediaset's Italian advertising arm Publitalia, said Milan's Expo 2015 international exhibition had not helped sales but actually diverted investments from traditional media.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi did not rule out Mediaset may reach a commercial deal with a phone company shortly.

He dismissed as "nonexistent" the idea of a merger between Mediaset's pay-TV business and Sky Italia, the Italian arm of Britain's Sky, reiterating no talks were under way. (Reporting by Ilaria Polleschi)