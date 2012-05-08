MILAN May 8 Mediaset expects the decline in its Italian advertising sales to be in line with the drop seen in the first quarter, Luigi Colombo, managing director of its Publitalia advertising unit, said in a conference call on Tuesday.

Falling advertising sales and a weak pay-TV operation dragged quarterly net profit at Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster down 85 percent, the company said on Tuesday, reaffirming its guidance for lower 2012 profit.

Gross domestic advertising sales at Mediaset fell 10.2 percent to 623 million euros in the first quarter. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi)