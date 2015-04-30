BRIEF-Apple Inc publishes 2016 Conflict Minerals report
* Says in 2016 all smelters in its supply chain participated in an independent third-party conflict minerals audit
April 30 Mediaset SpA says
* Names Pier Silvio Berlusconi as CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting By Milan Newsroom)
* Says in 2016 all smelters in its supply chain participated in an independent third-party conflict minerals audit
* Unit has successfully won bid of piped gas concession right project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: