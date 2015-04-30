(Adds statement confirming appointment)
By Paolo Biondi and Danilo Masoni
ROME/MILAN, April 30 Italy's biggest commercial
broadcaster Mediaset appointed Pier Silvio Berlusconi as
chief executive of his family's business on Thursday, to steer
the company through a fast-consolidating media industry.
The 46-year-old son of former Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi will replace long-standing CEO Giuliano Adreani, the
company said in a statement. Pier Silvio will remain deputy
chairman of Mediaset, which has been at the centre of
speculation about a possible deal with Vivendi.
Cash-rich French media group Vivendi and Rupert Murdoch's
Sky could be interested in Berlusconi's television
assets, which include pay-tv unit Mediaset Premium.
The convergence of media and telecoms could boost the appeal
of Mediaset as an asset for Vivendi, which is set to become the
largest investor in Italian phone group Telecom Italia
.
Pier Silvio Berlusconi denied on Wednesday that his family's
33.4 percent stake in Mediaset was up for sale
But his 78-year-old father, who has begun to step back from
frontline politics, is increasingly seen as preparing a sale of
parts of his empire.
The Italian billionaire met Thai businessman Bee Taechaubol
on Wednesday to discuss the sale of a stake in Serie A soccer
club AC Milan, which he has owned for almost 30 years.
The future of Mediaset has become the focus of attention
since the Berlusconi family holding company Fininvest in
February sold an 8 percent stake on the market.
Adreani, 72, who has headed Mediaset since 1996, will take
the role of chairman of Mediaset's Italian advertising unit and
support Pier Silvio Berlsuconi "in the definition of the group's
strategic positioning in the advertising market and commercial
relationship with key clients", the statement said.
