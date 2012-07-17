* Ups cuts by 60 pct to 400 mln eur -union sources

* Move does not entail job cuts -union source

* Mediaset shares rise, underpinned by extra cost cuts (Adds details, background)

By Claudia Cristoferi

MILAN, July 17 Mediaset, Italy's biggest broadcaster, has raised a three-year cost-cutting plan by 60 percent to 400 million euros ($489 million), two unions officials said on Tuesday, a move that could help the battered group regain investor confidence.

Mediaset, controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, disappointed investors in March after it trimmed its generous dividend policy as it faces higher debt costs and slumping advertising sales.

"Mediaset has put forward 150 million euros of extra cost cuts, part of which have already been achieved. In the light of the fall in advertising, the group is trying to optimise its business and do a sort of spending review," one union official told Reuters, asking not to be named.

Another union source said the move should not entail lay-offs at the Milan-based group, which faces a 30 percent fall in profit for a second year.

Shares in Mediaset, which in June hit their lowest level since listing in 1996, turned higher after the news of the extra cost-cutting. The stock ended up 0.62 percent at 1.291 euros.

Analysts believe Mediaset, long-standing leader of the domestic advertising market, needs a radical change in corporate culture and more cost cuts if it wants to survive in the fast-paced digital age.

Mediobanca analyst Fabio Pavan has said a further 250 million euros in cost cuts, a partner for its loss-making pay-TV unit and stronger drive into the digital world could help to improve the investment case. ($1 = 0.8170 euros) (Writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)