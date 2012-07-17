* Ups cuts by 60 pct to 400 mln eur -union sources
* Move does not entail job cuts -union source
* Mediaset shares rise, underpinned by extra cost cuts
By Claudia Cristoferi
MILAN, July 17 Mediaset, Italy's biggest
broadcaster, has raised a three-year cost-cutting plan by 60
percent to 400 million euros ($489 million), two unions
officials said on Tuesday, a move that could help the battered
group regain investor confidence.
Mediaset, controlled by former prime minister Silvio
Berlusconi, disappointed investors in March after it trimmed its
generous dividend policy as it faces higher debt costs and
slumping advertising sales.
"Mediaset has put forward 150 million euros of extra cost
cuts, part of which have already been achieved. In the light of
the fall in advertising, the group is trying to optimise its
business and do a sort of spending review," one union official
told Reuters, asking not to be named.
Another union source said the move should not entail
lay-offs at the Milan-based group, which faces a 30 percent fall
in profit for a second year.
Shares in Mediaset, which in June hit their lowest level
since listing in 1996, turned higher after the news of the extra
cost-cutting. The stock ended up 0.62 percent at 1.291 euros.
Analysts believe Mediaset, long-standing leader of the
domestic advertising market, needs a radical change in corporate
culture and more cost cuts if it wants to survive in the
fast-paced digital age.
Mediobanca analyst Fabio Pavan has said a further 250
million euros in cost cuts, a partner for its loss-making pay-TV
unit and stronger drive into the digital world could help to
improve the investment case.
($1 = 0.8170 euros)
(Writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)