MILAN, July 8 An Italian court on Tuesday
acquitted two Mediaset executives, including Pier Silvio
Berlusconi, the son of the former prime minister, of alleged tax
fraud relating to the TV group's broadcasting rights firm
Mediatrade.
The court applied the statute of limitations to events that
happened in 2005 and acquitted the two executives for events
occurring in the period 2006-2008.
Mediatrade had been accused of buying film and television
rights at inflated prices to evade 10 million euros ($13.64
million) in taxes.
The prosecution had asked for a three year and two month
sentence for Berlusconi, who serves as Mediaset's deputy
chairman.
The prosecution had also asked for a three year and four
month sentence for Mediaset Chairman Fedele Confalonieri.
Berlusconi and Confalonieri have always denied any
wrongdoing.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Sara Rossi, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by
Stephen Jewkes)