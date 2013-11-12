BRIEF-ChineseAll Digital Publishing Group sees Q1 2017 net loss to be 6.4-10 mln yuan
April 11 ChineseAll Digital Publishing Group Co Ltd:
MILAN Nov 12 Mediaset expects advertising sales in Italy to fall by a "mid single digit" rate in October and November, the head of its domestic adverting arm Publitalia said on Tuesday.
Speaking during a conference call on Mediaset's nine-month results, Luigi Colombo added that the company did not have any view on the trend for December. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie)
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 3 million yuan to 8 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (13.1 million yuan)