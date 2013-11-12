MILAN Nov 12 Mediaset's CFO Marco Giordani said on Tuesday that the company's EI Towers unit would take part in an expected consolidation of the market but added there was no agreement for a possible purchase of Telecom Italia's towers.

"There is no deal on the table," Giordani told analysts on a conference call to present his company's nine-month results.

Telecom Italia unveiled last week a 4 billion euro plan to fix its balance sheet and fund investments that envisages the sale of mobile towers in Italy and Brazil. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)