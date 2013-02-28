MADRID Feb 28 Mediaset Espana said on Thursday its full-year profit dropped by 55 percent to 50.1 million euros ($65.68 million) due to plummeting advertising spending in Spain as firms hold back on publicity in a dire economic environment.

The company reported a 12 percent slide in revenue to 886.7 million euros. Analysts had expected net profit of 45.9 million euros and revenue of 880 million euros. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane, Editing by Sarah White)