BRIEF-Verbicom proposes FY 2016 dividend of 0.03 zloty/shr
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.03 ZLOTY PER SHARE
MADRID Feb 28 Mediaset Espana said on Thursday its full-year profit dropped by 55 percent to 50.1 million euros ($65.68 million) due to plummeting advertising spending in Spain as firms hold back on publicity in a dire economic environment.
The company reported a 12 percent slide in revenue to 886.7 million euros. Analysts had expected net profit of 45.9 million euros and revenue of 880 million euros. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane, Editing by Sarah White)
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.03 ZLOTY PER SHARE
* Immofinanz spokeswoman says deadline for sale or spin-off of Russia assets is still December, not July Further company coverage: