MILAN Nov 24 Mediaset has presented a joint bid with Italian private equity fund Clessidra for debt-laden Dutch TV producer Endemol, the vice chairman of Italy's biggest private broadcaster said on Thursday.

The maker of the "Big Brother" TV show is restructuring its 2.8 billion euro debt after breaching its banking covenants -- a process which would dilute current shareholders, including Mediaset.

The broadcaster, which owns about a third of Endemol, had said it had put together an offer for Endemol but had never confirmed having submitted it.

"We have presented our offer with Clessidra," Vice Chairman Pier Silvio Berlusconi said on the sideline of an event.

