* Bid for majority of Endemol-source close to matter
* Endemol is restructuring debt after covenant breach
(Adds further comments from chairman, sources)
By Claudia Cristoferi
MILAN, Nov 24 Mediaset has
presented a joint bid with Italian private equity fund Clessidra
for debt-laden Dutch TV producer Endemol, the vice chairman of
Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster said on Thursday.
Mediaset owns about a third of Endemol but its stake is at
risk as the maker of the "Big Brother" TV show is in the process
of restructuring its 2.8 billion euro ($3.74 billion) debt after
breaching its banking covenants.
Mediaset, owned by the family of former Italian Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi, had said it had put together an
offer for Endemol but had never confirmed having submitted it.
"We have presented our offer with Clessidra," Vice Chairman
Pier Silvio Berlusconi told reporters on the sideline of an
event.
Mediaset has always said it would invest more money in
Endemol only if it could have a clear role in running it.
A source close to the matter said the joint-bid from
Mediaset and Clessidra was for the majority of Endemol.
The source also said Mediaset owned about 6 percent of
Endemol's debt.
Pier Silvio Berlusconi ruled out that Mediaset could take
part in any auction for Endemol if the Dutch group were to be
taken over by creditors and re-sold.
Mediaset has warned Endemol the outcome of the debt
restructuring would affect their existing and future commercial
accords, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Friday,
adding the Italian broadcaster and its Spanish arm accounted for
about a quarter of Endemol's core earnings.
($1 = 0.7490 euros)
(Writing by Valentina Za; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)