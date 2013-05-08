MADRID May 8 Media group Mediaset Espana on Wednesday reported first quarter profit down 41 percent to 12.5 million euros ($16 million) as a recession in Spain squeezed spending on advertising.

The company, just over 40 percent owned by Italian commercial broadcaster Mediaset, said revenues fell 10 percent to 197 million euros, compared to the first quarter of 2012.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the company to post a net profit of 10.4 million euros for the quarter, and revenues of 193 million euros. ($1 = 0.7591 euros) (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Clare Kane)