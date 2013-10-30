MADRID Oct 30 Broadcasting group Mediaset
Espana said on Wednesday its nine-month net profit
shrank over 45 percent, compared with the same period a year
earlier, to 22.1 million euros as advertising revenue dropped in
a weak Spanish economy.
The bottom line was also hit by impacts from acquisitions.
Revenues at Mediaset fell just over 7 percent percent to 584
million euros, however lower costs helped boost core profit, or
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
(Ebitda) by 42 percent to 57.6 million euros ($79 million).
The TV group, whose flagship channel Telecinco is Spain's
most-watched free-to-air TV station, is 40 percent owned by
Italy's Mediaset.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Fiona Ortiz)