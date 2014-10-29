MADRID Oct 29 Spanish media company Mediaset Espana on Wednesday said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 68 percent to 96.8 million euros ($123 million), in line with consensus.

Adjusted net profit was 34.8 million euros, the company said in a statement released to the Spanish stock exchange. (1 US dollar = 0.7843 euro) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)