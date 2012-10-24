MADRID Oct 24 Television company Mediaset
Espana said on Wednesday that nine-month net profit
fell by more than half year-on-year due to falling advertising
spend in Spain, where cash-strapped consumers are spending less
in a recession.
Mediaset Espana, part of former Italian Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset empire, said nine-month net profit
fell 60 percent to 40.7 million euros ($52.8 million) from 102.3
million euros in 2011. Net advertising revenue dropped 13.5
percent to 594.9 million euros.
Adjusted net profit including the impact of non-cash items
dipped by 54 percent year-on-year to 52.1 million euros.
($1 = 0.7711 euros)
