BRIEF-Pointerra entered into a partnership and signed a reseller agreement with K2fly Limited
* Entered into a partnership and signed a reseller agreement with k2fly limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID, July 23 Spanish media group Mediaset Espana on Wednesday said its adjusted core profit for the first half of the year grew 58.6 percent to 88.1 million euros ($118.6 million) from a year earlier.
Total net revenues increased by 9.6 percent on the period to 468 million euros, while adjusted net profit was 29 million euros, down 23.2 percent.
($1 = 0.7427 Euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
April 19 DNF Co Ltd : * Says it will repurchase 200,000 common shares * Says repurchase amount is 2.76 billion won * Says repurchase period from April 20 to July 19 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/rEkNKy Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)