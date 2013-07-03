(Adds analyst comment, quotes from Berlusconi, share price)

MILAN, July 3 Italian broadcaster Mediaset forecast a small recovery in monthly advertising sales on Wednesday but also said returning to growth for the full year would prove difficult.

Former premier Silvio Berlusconi's TV company said it expected advertising revenue to rise 3 percent in July after 22 months of declining sales as recession sapped consumer spending.

The forecast uptick followed a 19 percent drop in domestic advertising revenues for the first quarter as companies continued to spend less on advertising.

Vice chairman Pier Silvio Berlusconi, son of the former Italian premier, had said late on Tuesday there were positive signs for July and August but it would be very hard to end the year with positive revenues.

"It would take a miracle, but it's far too early now to say how we will close the year. It depends solely on the advertising market," he said.

Mediaset embarked on a cost-cutting drive after reporting its first ever annual net loss for 2012, hit by the economic downturn. It also suffered from losing rights to broadcast the Olympics and Euro 2012 football matches to its main competitor, state-owned broadcaster RAI.

Analysts said the forecast July upturn was positive, but it did not herald a turnaround as the comparable figures are so low and since the Italian economy is still in recession.

"This is just one month and we've got to see more sustained growth to be more positive," said Ian Whittaker, an analyst at Liberum Capital.

Shares in Mediaset rose 1.8 percent in early trading, pulling back slightly to trade 1.3 percent higher on the day at 1039 GMT. (Reporting By Isla Binnie and Ilaria Polleschi, editing by Stephen Jewkes and Jane Merriman)