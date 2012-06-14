* Mediaset at dead end without Berlusconi, analyst says
* Advertising trends shifting to satellite, internet
* Shares at record low
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, June 14 Mixing media and power has been
the secret of Italian billionaire Silvio Berlusconi's success in
politics and at his television giant Mediaset for more
than 20 years.
The magic formula, however, is no longer working. The shares
have slumped to a record low and management needs to meet new
challenges and begin a massive change in its corporate culture
to win back investor confidence.
Former prime minister Berlusconi built his media empire in
the mid-1980s by selling cheap advertising to small Italian
businesses, boosting their brand names while building a
consensus that helped to propel him into politics in 1994.
In the years that followed, Mediaset cemented the dominance
of its advertising arm Publitalia, whose 62 percent share of the
3.6 billion euro ($4.5 billion) domestic TV market is unrivalled
in Europe.
Mediaset continued to outperform the market during the first
stage of the global financial crisis and Italy's recession. But
when euro zone woes forced Berlusconi from power last November,
Mediaset sales started to drop off, highlighting the urgent need
for radical change if the broadcaster is to survive in the
fast-paced digital age.
"I really think the company is at a dead end," said Claudio
Aspesi, analyst at Bernstein in London. "In the media industry
it's hard to find managers with a vision, and the perception is
that Mediaset needs to take a quantum leap."
Moves by Mediaset to reduce costs drastically and cut
dividends to free up valuable cash as its debt soared have not
been enough to restore investor confidence in a company facing a
30 percent slump in profits for a second year running.
After failing to diversify into TV production with Dutch
group Endemol and turn its pay-TV unit into a profitable
business, Mediaset remains too focused on its traditional
advertising business. Worse, its two core markets, Italy and
Spain, are at the centre of the euro zone crisis.
Mediobanca analyst Fabio Pavan said that a further 250
million euros in cost cuts, a pay-TV unit partner and stronger
drive into the digital world could help to improve the
investment case.
Mediaset advertising sales fell more than the sector in the
first three months of this year - which also happened to be the
first full quarter without Berlusconi as prime minister.
Arch rival Sky Italia, the pay-TV satellite unit of Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp, posted a stellar 25 percent gain
in its advertising sales in the first two months after a flat
2011. Internet advertising sales rose almost 25 percent.
LESSONS FROM A COMEDIAN
Mediaset's difficulties have been symbolised by the rise of
a movement led by comedian Beppe Grillo - banned from Italian TV
in the 1980s - after Berlusconi suffered defeat in a round of
local elections in May. It is now the country's second most
popular party.
Grillo's call to "abolish" the Mediaset monopoly comes at a
time when the new technocrat government of Mario Monti is slowly
moving the regulatory goalposts, piling pressure on the company.
Ironically, the comedian's campaign, which relies heavily on
the internet and roadshows in cities across the country, offers
clues to how Mediaset could find its way out of the woods.
Boston Consulting partner Antonio Turroni said that Italian
consumers have shifted relatively quickly to multimedia content,
but that Mediaset had been slow in spotting this trend and
needed to transform its TV-focused products into brands that can
attract and engage consumers on multiple media platforms.
"Mediaset has strong consumer brands, but the effort needed
to transform a TV-centred corporate culture and retrain its
staff is massive and could take years to complete," he said.
The company's long-standing executives had grown accustomed
to easy times during Berlusconi's reign, putting off the hard
decisions needed to revive the business.
At the latest shareholder meeting in April, 69-year-old
chief executive Giuliano Adreani told reporters that "a winning
team should never be changed" when he was asked whether the
company's poor performance could herald a management shake-up.
An hour earlier shareholders had confirmed him in his post
until 2015 and signed off the worst results in recent years.
Yet being sidelined from Italy's halls of power could force
Mediaset's management to face reality and rethink strategy to
stem the decline of its mature advertising business and
loss-making pay-TV unit.
In a rare case of self-criticism, Mediaset's head of
strategic marketing, Marco Paolini, said last month that
internet giants such as Google, Apple and
Facebook will become Mediaset's most serious competitors,
replacing Sky.