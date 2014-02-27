MADRID Feb 27 TV group Mediaset Espana reported on Thursday a 92 percent decline in full-year net profit to 4.1 million euros ($5.60 million) from 50.1 million euros a year earlier, hit by one-off items.

Total revenue fell 6.8 percent to 826.8 million euros in the full-year, depressed by a decline in advertising revenues in a weak Spanish economy and bang in line with analysts expectations in a Reuters poll.

($1 = 0.7317 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)