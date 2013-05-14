MILAN May 14 Italian broadcaster Mediaset
said on Tuesday first-quarter net profit fell to 9.3
million euros ($12 million) from 10.1 million euros a year ago
as revenues fell sharply because of a recession in its main
Italian and Spanish markets.
The company, controlled by former Italian prime minister
Silvio Berlusconi, said operating profitability rose to 6.4
percent in the quarter from 3.9 percent a year ago, while net
debt fell to 1.58 billion euros from 1.71 billion euros
end-2012.
Advertising sales in Italy and Spain in the first four
months of 2013 declined at a pace in line with the first quarter
of the year, it said, adding it was confident it could achieve
its cost cutting targets ahead of schedule.
($1 = 0.7705 euros)
