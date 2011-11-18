* Mediaset move would impact Endemol's earnings -sources
* Endemol in process of restructuring 2.8 bln euro debt
* Mediaset, other Endemol shareholders would be diluted
MILAN, Nov 18 Italy's biggest commercial
broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) and its Spanish arm have written
to Endemol saying the outcome of a debt restructuring by the
Dutch television production company may affect their
relationship, a source close to the matter said on Friday.
Mediaset owns about a third of Endemol.
Endemol is restructuring its 2.8 billion euro ($3.79
billion) debt after breaching its banking covenants. A separate
source close to the situation told Reuters on Monday that a
debt waiver would allow talks among shareholders and creditors
to continue for one more month. [ID:nL5E7ME40H]
"Mediaset and Mediaset Espana have sent a letter to the
company with the intent of renegotiating all the existing
agreements and to review future commercial relationships in
relation to the outcome of the restructuring," the first source
said on Friday.
The source added Mediaset and its Spanish unit accounted
for about a quarter of Endemol's core earnings.
Both Mediaset - which is owned by the family of former
Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi - and Endemol declined
to comment.
Endemol's lenders have factored in the possibility that
Mediaset may alter its TV production agreements with Endemol
and the resulting impact on Endemol's earnings, said one of the
lenders, who requested anonymity.
The Financial Times reported last week that Endemol and its
lenders were set to rebuff offers from Time Warner Inc (TWX.N)
and others for the group. [ID:nL6E7M92OO]
The newspaper cited people familiar with the situation as
saying the maker of the hit TV show "Big Brother" was set to
pursue a debt-for-equity swap.
Mediaset has never confirmed having presented an offer for
Endemol. It has always said it would invest more money in
Endemol only if it could have a clear role in running it and if
the Dutch group remained independent.
Endemol has received a nonbinding offer from Time Warner
which valued the Dutch group at around 1 billion euros,
according to a person close to the restructuring.
Mediaset owns a third of Endemol after a 2007 buyout
carried out with Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) Capital
Partners and investment firm Cyrte, which was founded to manage
the private wealth of Dutch media tycoon and Endemol co-founder
John de Mol.
