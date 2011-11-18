* Mediaset move would impact Endemol's earnings -sources

* Endemol in process of restructuring 2.8 bln euro debt

* Mediaset, other Endemol shareholders would be diluted

MILAN, Nov 18 Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) and its Spanish arm have written to Endemol saying the outcome of a debt restructuring by the Dutch television production company may affect their relationship, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

Mediaset owns about a third of Endemol.

Endemol is restructuring its 2.8 billion euro ($3.79 billion) debt after breaching its banking covenants. A separate source close to the situation told Reuters on Monday that a debt waiver would allow talks among shareholders and creditors to continue for one more month. [ID:nL5E7ME40H]

"Mediaset and Mediaset Espana have sent a letter to the company with the intent of renegotiating all the existing agreements and to review future commercial relationships in relation to the outcome of the restructuring," the first source said on Friday.

The source added Mediaset and its Spanish unit accounted for about a quarter of Endemol's core earnings.

Both Mediaset - which is owned by the family of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi - and Endemol declined to comment.

Endemol's lenders have factored in the possibility that Mediaset may alter its TV production agreements with Endemol and the resulting impact on Endemol's earnings, said one of the lenders, who requested anonymity.

The Financial Times reported last week that Endemol and its lenders were set to rebuff offers from Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) and others for the group. [ID:nL6E7M92OO]

The newspaper cited people familiar with the situation as saying the maker of the hit TV show "Big Brother" was set to pursue a debt-for-equity swap.

Mediaset has never confirmed having presented an offer for Endemol. It has always said it would invest more money in Endemol only if it could have a clear role in running it and if the Dutch group remained independent.

Endemol has received a nonbinding offer from Time Warner which valued the Dutch group at around 1 billion euros, according to a person close to the restructuring.

Mediaset owns a third of Endemol after a 2007 buyout carried out with Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) Capital Partners and investment firm Cyrte, which was founded to manage the private wealth of Dutch media tycoon and Endemol co-founder John de Mol. $1 = 0.7397 euro (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi in Milan, additional reporting by Isabell Witt in London, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Luca Trogni and Matthew Lewis)