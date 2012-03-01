* Aims for deal with global internet player in 2012
* Web sales to be less than 1 percent of total 2012 revs
* Telecoms have sharply cut ad spending early 2012
* Shares up 0.5 percent
MILAN, March 1 Mediaset, Italy's
biggest commercial broadcaster, signalled plans to expand its
online business through deals with global players, and confirmed
2011 net profit would be above 200 million euros ($268 million).
Chief executive Giliano Adreani also said in an interview
with Il Sole 24 Ore on Thursday that advertising sales at the
start of 2012 were weak as telecoms operators sharply cut
spending. Mediaset is owned by Silvio Berlusconi.
"The internet has now started to develop. The time has come
to invest strongly. Alone we could treble advertising sales on
the web, which in 2012 will reach 30-40 million euros, thanks to
TV shows available online, the all-news channel and applications
for smartphones and tablets," he said.
Mediaset, Italy's leading advertising player with a market
share above 35 percent, is forecast to have 2012 revenue of
about 4.3 billion euros, meaning that 40 million euros would
represent less than 1 percent.
Italy lags other European countries in broadband internet
and needs to boost its infrastructure. Only about 48 percent of
Italians regularly use the internet, ranking the country 23rd in
Europe.
"We want to accelerate and we are in contact with big
international players interested in boosting their Italian
presence with an adequate advertising collection," Adreani told
the newspaper.
Adreani said Mediaset aimed at closing an internet deal this
year not only with players like Apple and Google
, but also Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and
Yahoo.
"We have no preclusions," he said, adding an alliance could
bring internet revenues to a figure in the region of "hundreds
of millions" of euros.
Advertising collection for Mediaset's free-to-air channels
fell 11.5 percent in December, according to Nielsen data cited
by Mediobanca in a note on Thursday.
Adreani said a recovery was possible in the second part of
the year, helped by the London Olympics and the European soccer
championship.
The company releases 2011 results on March 20.
Mediaset will likely cut sharply its 2011 dividend, after
falling audiences and sharp economic downturns in its key
Italian and Spanish markets hit sales.