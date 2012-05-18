MILAN May 18 An executive at Mediaset
said on Friday internet giants could challenge Italy's biggest
commercial broadcaster's business model in coming years, while
the advertising outlook remains grim.
Mediaset, controlled by ex-prime minister Silvio Berlusconi,
is Italy's leading advertising seller but in the last few years
its dominance has been eroded by pay-TV satellite competitor Sky
Italia and the proliferation of new channels enabled by
the switch to digital television.
"I'm afraid that the future is Internet connectivity. Five
years ago Mediaset was concerned about the arrival of the
Murdoch group (Sky Italia), today it fears Google,
Apple and Facebook. I think the real problems
will come from there in the next three years," Marco Paolini,
Strategic Marketing Director for Mediaset, said at a conference.
In March Mediaset Chief executive Giuliano Adreani,
signalled for the first time plans to expand its marginal online
business through deals with global players. An accord is
expected by the summer.
About 7-8 million television sets in Italy are estimated to
be connected to the Internet in two or three years.
Paolini said Mediaset would have to rethink how it delivers
content as advertisers cut spending during the recession and new
channels on digital television prove to be not as attractive as
hoped.
"We expect the advertising market will be very bad in 2012
and will remain as such in 2013, at the best", he said.
Shares in Mediaset hit their lowest since their 1996 listing
earlier in May after the group, which also operates in
crisis-hit Spain, delivered poor results and advertising
guidance.