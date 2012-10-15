MILAN Oct 15 Italy's No. 1 commercial
broadcaster Mediaset has drawn interest from a series of
foreign TV groups, a source close to the company confirmed on
Monday.
"Mediaset reiterates it has received, as already officially
communicated by top management, various signs of interest from
several foreign TV operators," the source said.
Recent press reports have spoken of interest from foreign
players for the group and, in particular, for its pay-TV unit
Mediaset Premium, which is struggling to compete with News
Corp's pay television channel Sky Italia.
The press reports said Russian investors and the Sheik of
Qatar were among those interested.
At the beginning of July Mediaset said it had received
expressions of interest for potential partnerships with its
pay-TV business.