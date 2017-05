MILAN, April 11 Italian private broadcaster Mediaset on Thursday dismissed a media report that it could sell its pay-TV businesss Mediaset Premium, saying it had no plans to do so.

The company said in a statement Mediaset Premium was a strategic asset and that its revenues had risen more than 10 percent in the first quarter.

Shares in Mediaset, which is controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, rose 8.4 percent to 1.789 euros on Thursday.

(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)