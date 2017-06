MILAN Dec 15 Italian broadcasting company Mediaset and telecommunication tower DMT operator said on Thursday they were "examining" the Italy antitrust authority's conditional clearance of a merger of their broadcasting tower businesses.

On Wednesday, the antitrust body said it cleared the acquisition of DMT by Mediaset unit Elettronica Industriale subordinating the approval to 13 conditions aimed at sterilising anticompetitive effects. (Writing by Nigel Tutt)