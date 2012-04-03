Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Repeats Box Office Victory, Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' Misfires
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
MILAN, April 3 Italian commercial broadcaster Mediaset said on Tuesday it sold its entire stake in television production company Endemol, exiting the creator of "Big Brother" after a debt restructuring handed control of the company to creditors.
Mediaset had said it would only invest further in Endemol if it could have a "clear strategy for the group, a clear involvement of Mediaset," it said in November of last year.
Mediaset bought a stake in Endemol in 2007. A debt restructuring was completed earlier this year.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
LONDON, June 11 British foreign minister Boris Johnson has urged Conservative Party lawmakers to give Prime Minister Theresa May their full support in a group text message, ITV reported on Sunday.