* Auction for TV frequencies seen in 120 days
* Mediaset says waiting for regulator to set auction rules
* Market observers say frequencies risks drawing little
interest
COLOGNO MONZESE, Italy, April 18 The chairman of
Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster, Mediaset,
refused to say on Wednesday whether it would take part in an
upcoming auction of television frequencies, already billed by
some market observers as unattractive.
The Rome government said this week a competitive auction
will be called within 120 days, reversing plans by the previous
administration led by Mediaset's key shareholder Silvio
Berlusconi to give them away in a so-called beauty contest.
Berlusconi owns 41 percent of Mediaset.
"We still cannot say if we'll take part in the auction.
We'll see the rules," Fedele Confalonieri told shareholders at a
meeting at the broadcaster's headquarters just outside Milan.
The government said some of the five frequency rights
packages, or multiplexes, would be auctioned for a shorter
period than others and could be assigned to telecoms operators.
Reports say the timeframe could be three years.
For market observers the auction could be potentially
unattractive for investors. "The rights must have a 10-year
duration to justify investments," said Augusto Preta, CEO of
consultancy firm IT Media Consulting.
"There is much less interest for the digital terrestrial
market than two years ago, when the 300 million euros ($394
million) market was still substantially open. Now games are
mostly over and only the crumbs are left," he said.
Other broadcasters active on the Italian market such as SKY
Italia, a unit of News Corp, and Telecom Italia Media
have yet to detail their plans for the auction.
The previous process for assigning frequencies drew
criticism for favouring incumbent broadcasters Mediaset and
state-owned RAI. It was also attacked for overlooking
potential revenue for cash-strapped Italy after an auction of
fourth-generation mobile telephone frequencies last year raised
almost 4 billion euros.
Press reports at the weekend said that Mediaset could secure
additional TV frequencies without even taking part in the
auction by getting permission to use its own frequencies now
limited to mobile TV.
Confalonieri on Wednesday defended the beauty contest saying
it was a procedure used by most European countries and allowed
by European authorities. "Are we sure that the auction will
generate significant revenue for the state?" he said.
Estimates point to more than 1 billion euros in revenue from
the auction, a figure which Mediaset board member Gina Nieri
recently said was exaggerated.