MILAN Nov 9 Italy's private broadcaster Mediaset, owned by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, will post its first ever net loss when it releases third quarter results next week, a company source told Reuters on Friday.

Analysts estimate the loss could be as much as 100 million euros because of a slump in advertising revenues and losses in its pay TV business.

Mediaset will publish its results on Tuesday. (Writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Antonella Ciancio)