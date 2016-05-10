MILAN May 10 Italian broadcaster Mediaset
expects advertising sales in the first half of the year
to stay in positive territory after it posted an increase in
first quarter revenues to beat forecasts.
The group, controlled by the Berlusconi family holding
company Fininvest, said sales in the first quarter rose by 9.4
percent to 786.1 million euros ($895 million), above an average
of 7 analyst estimates of 774 million euros.
The broadcaster said domestic advertising sales in the first
three months of the year rose 4.7 per cent, highlighting the
ongoing recovery in the Italian advertising market.
The first quarter net loss was 18 million euros compared to
a profit of 0.6 million euros in the same period last year, it
said.
($1 = 0.8784 euros)
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Stephen Jewkes)