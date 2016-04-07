BRIEF-Nova Technology says 2016 dividend record date is June 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$177.8 million in total for 2016
MILAN/ROME, April 7 The board of Italian broadcaster Mediaset will examine a potential deal with French media group Vivendi at a meeting on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter said.
One of the sources added that a statement on the matter was expected after market close on Friday.
Mediaset shares rose earlier this week following media reports the group was close to agreeing a share swap with Vivendi as part of a deal which would also see the French group take control of Mediaset's pay-TV unit. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Agnieszka Flak)
HELSINKI, May 22 Finnish mobile games and animation studio Rovio Entertainment has decided to proceed with its plans to produce a sequel to its Angry Birds movie, it said on Monday, aiming for release in September 2019.